HoopSwagg Launches a New Fundraising Platform for High School Athletic Programs

SHERWOOD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Today, HoopSwagg LLC, the leader in customized branded athletic socks, sleeves and other apparel announced its new "HoopSwagg Varsity Basketball Program," which invites boys and girls high school varsity basketball teams to apply to become an official fundraising team that will enable them to raise money for their program, to help with the costs of needed equipment, to uniforms, to team travel expenses.

As a part of the program, HoopSwagg will provide each varsity basketball team member a custom pair of socks with the school's logo, colors and a large selection of custom designs to choose from. Those custom team socks will then be made available for purchase on a team page hosted by HoopSwagg on its fundraising pages, and 20 percent of sock proceeds are then donated back to the school's basketball program.

"We are excited to offer schools the ability to fundraise in new ways, as the costs of high school athletics continue to rise," said Brennan Agranoff, founder and CEO of HoopSwagg. "As a company, we are fully committed to giving back to schools and non-profit organizations, and this program will provide the tools high school basketball programs need to take their fundraising to a new level."

The program, which has been piloted by 35 schools in 6 states across the U.S., to include several from top ranked programs in the country, will now expand to enable more schools the opportunity to raise money for their basketball programs. In addition to providing the schools a platform to sell their custom athletic socks, the company supports each participating school team with essential marketing tools including templates for direct emails and social media, to help spread the word among fans and youth teams at the middle and elementary level.

About HoopSwagg, LLC

HoopSwagg LLC is the leading site for wild customized premium name branded socks, sleeves and apparel to include its own HoopSwagg branded socks and other custom athletic apparel. With a keen focus on products for basketball, the company also provides unique custom apparel for lacrosse, football, baseball, running, soccer, volleyball and more. The company now officially owns and operates HoopSwagg.com and TheSockGame.com to include its signature sock brand Notion™.

Founder and CEO Brennan Agranoff launched HoopSwagg in 2013, when he was 13 years old. Today, he continues to grow and scale the business and was the recent recipient of Baylor University's 2017 Baylor Youth Entrepreneurship Award. As a very active member in his community, Brennan is also very passionate about charitable causes and giving back to the community. Please check out the list of charitable organizations HoopSwagg works closely with.

