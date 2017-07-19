SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the measurement and analytics company that empowers the advertising industry, today announced an industry-first optimisation solution for publishers to maximise the yield on their inventory, reduce impression waste, and streamline workflow with an automated, real-time platform. Publishers now have access to new data sets to fight pressing issues such as viewability, brand safety, and ad fraud and deliver better results for their customers.

Publishers Challenged with Evolving Advertiser Expectations

With the advertising ecosystem calling for transparency, publishers are under increasing pressure to deliver quality inventory that is aligned with advertiser expectations.

"Brands and agencies continue to call upon publishers to respond to challenges in the industry around viewability, brand safety, and fraud," said Dave Marquard, VP of product management at IAS. "With our Publisher Optimisation solution, publishers have the data and tools that were typically made available to advertisers only. This visibility allows publishers to analyse data that eliminates waste for the entire industry."

Bonnier, Business Insider, PopSugar and Refinery29 Find Success

"The industry is losing a substantial amount of revenue when we transact on custom brand safety and viewability needs due to significant over delivery," says Sean Holzman, Chief Digital Revenue Officer at Bonnier. "IAS's optimisation tool automates this process and allows us to leverage deep data and painlessly eliminate impression waste and achieve advertiser goals."

"IAS has taken a huge step forward in finding common ground with measurement and verification between the demand side and the supply side," says Marc Boswell, SVP, Sales Operations and Client Services, at Business Insider. "With Publisher Optimisation, publishers finally have a real-time solution that helps deliver verified inventory to their clients. We've been able to significantly improve campaign yield, drastically reduce impression waste, and eliminate IVT as a result."

"As a premium publisher with virtually all traffic from organic sources, we have been able to reduce IVT for our ad campaigns by leveraging IAS Publisher Optimisation," says Dennis Ritell, Director, Advertising Operations at PopSugar. "IAS has developed a tool that empowers publishers and increases transparency, which benefits all parties. We see this as a step forward for the industry."

"Our advertisers demand highly viewable, IVT free, and brand safe inventory. IAS's Publisher Optimisation solution allows us to meet all of these requirements," says Lauren Curtis, Director, Ad Operations and Ad Tech at Refinery29. "We've been able to achieve custom standards, including GroupM viewability, without wasting inventory. This solution makes it easier for publishers to meet advertiser KPIs, and increase revenue by utilising automation."

Leveraging Data Science and Machine Learning for Immediate Results

Publisher Optimisation is powered by IAS's proprietary AI technology that provides intelligence with high throughput and low latency. This platform encompasses continuously trained, tested, and deployed machine learning models and leverages a state-of-the-art technology stack and specialised algorithms.

"Because our code runs on a page before an ad is sold, we can send signals about the ads on the page to our AI engine and make accurate predictions in real-time," says Sergei Izrailev, SVP of Data Science at IAS. "Generating real-time predictions at a high volume is no small feat. Automating this process is even more challenging -- this product wouldn't exist without the talent of our top-notch data science and engineering teams."

Benefits of IAS Publisher Optimisation Tool

Building on the publisher verification tool -- which reports on media quality metrics -- IAS's offering has continued to evolve and scale to meet the growing needs of publishers. The solution enables publishers to:

Prevent over delivery and impression waste on viewability campaigns

Customise viewability, brand safety, and IVT goals based on specific advertiser requirements

Streamline workflow through real-time automated optimisation and ad delivery

Automate the creation of highly viewable, brand safe, and fraud-free Private Marketplace (PMP) deals for programmatic buyers

Monitor and sequester fraudulent activity across device

