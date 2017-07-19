CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Ceiba Energy Services Inc. ("Ceiba") (TSX VENTURE: CEB) is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from its securityholders at the special meeting of securityholders (the " Meeting") held today for the acquisition by Secure Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares and debentures in the capital of Ceiba by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), as previously announced by Ceiba on May 15, 2017 and June 7, 2017.

The Arrangement was approved by: (i) 99.87% of the votes cast by Ceiba shareholders and Ceiba warrrantholders (voting together as a single class) present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, and (ii) 92.75% of the number of Ceiba debentureholders holding in aggregate 75.85% of the principal amount of outstanding Ceiba debentures.

Following the requisite securityholder approvals having been obtained at the Meeting, Ceiba obtained a final order of the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench approving the Arrangement. Ceiba anticipates that the Arrangement will close on or about August 1, 2017, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all other conditions to the Arrangement.

In connection with the anticipated closing date of the Arrangement, Ceiba and SECURE have entered into a letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") whereby SECURE has agreed to amend certain closing conditions set out in Sections 5.2(a) and 5.2(h) of the amended and restated arrangement agreement dated June 5, 2017 (the "Arrangement Agreement") such that: (i) the representations and warranties of Ceiba in Section 4.2 of the Arrangement Agreement shall be true and correct as of July 18, 2017 rather than as of the Effective Date (as such term is defined in the Arrangement Agreement); and (ii) no material adverse change shall have occurred with respect to Ceiba between May 14, 2017 and 11:59 p.m. on July 18, 2017, rather than between May 14, 2017 and the Effective Time (as such term is defined in the Arrangement Agreement). The effect of the amendments made by the Letter Agreement is that an inaccuracy in a representation or warranty or a material adverse change in respect of Ceiba which arises after July 18, 2017 will not constitute a breach of a closing condition.

Ceiba provides specialized services to the energy sector, specifically to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Ceiba develops and constructs facilities in proximity to its customers to provide treatment of crude oil emulsion, terminalling, storage and marketing of oil and disposal of production water.

