

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see June results for the Westpac leading economic index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, the index eased 0.02 percent on month.



Japan will release final June numbers for machine tool orders; in the previous reading, orders had surged 31.1 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide June data for consumer prices; in May, consumer prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 3.9 percent on year.



