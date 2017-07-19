The last two decades have witnessed a phenomenal change in the supply chain due to procurement automation technologies and supply chain management solutions. The adoption of this supply chain management technology has transformed many processes such as sourcing, procuring and invoicing with various new-age automation technologies such as procure-to-pay, source-to-settle processes, e-procurement, and contract management.

In their latest analysis, procurement market intelligence firm SpendEdge examined the advantages and challenges of adopting procurement automation

"The adoption of automation in procurement has enabled supply chain professionals to focus on tasks that add value to the process, shorten process cycles and enhance efficiency. Big data helps the organizations to gain insight on the factors that drive procurement automation," said SpendEdge procurement analysts.

Various organizations have already started adopting procurement automation at several levels throughout the supply chain to drive effectiveness and achieve greater efficiency. The adoption of procurement automation helps management to identify cost savings opportunities and thereby drive profitability. It also helps in streamlining processes, freeing up employee time and dedicating their human resources to critical business areas.

Many organizations have realized the benefits associated with the adoption of procurement automation but the technological growth in the global supply chain falls at a very basic level. This gap will be met by the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), and will facilitate a smooth transition and acceptance of procurement automation.

