Global AR in Education Market to Grow at a CAGR of 82% by 2021 - Key Vendors are EON Reality, Magic Leap, Daqri, QuiverVision & Gamooz

The "Global AR in Education Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global AR in education market to grow at a CAGR of 82.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global AR in Education Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is blended learning through AR textbooks. The learners of today believe in digital learning and are more attracted to the use of e-books, and other digital media such as videos and Massive Open Online Courses(MOOCs). They use a search engine with keywords to find the right content. They prefer watching videos than reading the whole book. The demand for innovative ways of learning is increasing. Also, the teachers and the lecturers are trying to incorporate the use of new innovative technologies to enhance the effectiveness of the training and also attract more students. The use of AR textbooks has gained popularity among the teachers especially, the ones serving higher education sector. Many universities are emphasizing on the inclusion of AR textbooks in the education curriculum.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased developer interest in AR applications. A wide range of open source AR apps has resulted in AR gaining huge awareness in the education market within a short span. However, the major hurdle faced in the market is the lack of content in the applications catering to education. The future growth of the market depends on the availability of contents designed by developers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High AR hardware prices. The major challenge faced by the market is the lack of affordable AR hardware in terms of HMDs. Currently, the only affordable AR hardware for the education market are handheld devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Most of the AR headsets available such as Microsoft HoloLens and Meta 2 cost around $3,000 and $949, respectively. Also, they are released as developer versions and are not available to the mass consumer market.

Key vendors



EON Reality

Magic Leap

DAQRI

QuiverVision

GAMOOZ



Other prominent vendors



Meta Company

Google

Curiscope

Chromville

Aug That

Popar

Blippar

InGage



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market overview



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Other prominent vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7q8sn2/global_ar_in

