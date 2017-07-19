eSportsgames.com: Party at Iron Man's Mansion... and You're Invited!

eSportsgames.com Presents: Live Streaming of Marvel Comics Legend Stan Lee's Hollywood Imprint After Party

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Comic book legend and the genius behind Marvel Comics, STAN LEE, will celebrate his Tuesday TCL imprint ceremony with a full blown Hollywood after party at Tony Stark's (aka Iron Man) Mansion. Can't make it, no problem...the event will be live streaming the wild festivities on eSportsgames.com.

WHO: Acclaimed Comics Legend STAN LEE

WHAT: Party with Fans, Friends and Special Guests

WHEN: TUES., JULY 18, 7 PM

WHERE: Stark Mansion Hollywood Hills

Following a ceremony literally cementing comic book icon Stan Lee at the world famous TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, a legion of fans, friends and celebrities will help the 94-year-old celebrate at the Stark Mansion and eSportsgames.com's four camera crews will take you inside on an exclusive, behind the scenes, live streaming tour.

Stan Lee, the most legendary name in the history of comic books and the leading creative force behind the Marvel Comics, brought to life such superheroes as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, X-Men, The Avengers, Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Dr. Strange, Dr. Doom, and The Incredible Hulk. Now he's ready to party.

"Stan Lee gave us the heroes that fueled our imagination and aspirations" said Kevin Smith, Filmmaker, Actor, Writer, Comedian and Stan Lee Fan. "Now, WE, the fans, are coming together to give this permanent monument and tribute to the man that gave us so much."

Legion M is hosting the ceremony and after party. Lee's connection to fans immediately led him to Legion M's unique model of being the first fan-owned entertainment company, and he has been supportive of Legion M since its launch in 2016. Legion M embodies the fan culture that Lee's work launched, perpetuating a legacy that has impacted generations. By organizing and rallying the fans, celebrities, companies and anyone who has been positively impacted by Lee's work, Legion M is paying a heartfelt, historic and overdue tribute to one of the greatest storytellers of our time.

"On behalf of Stan Lee and Stan Lee Collectibles, we're deeply moved and appreciative of the groundswell of fan support Stan has always enjoyed, and we're grateful that his fans have united together with Legion M to give him this great honor," says Stan Lee Collectibles CEO Max Anderson.

As a producer, writer, editor, publisher, actor, host and executive, and idol to many, Stan 'the Man' Lee has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry having created or co-created 90% of Marvel's most recognized characters. These creations have spawned books, films, television series, video games, web series, Broadway shows and more offering a steady stream of box office.

Fans are invited to get involved, attend the event (and after party), pay tribute to Stan, take home a piece of history and more by visiting https://thelegionm.com/celebrating-stan-lee.

The live streaming will begin at 8:00 pm PDT and can be viewed on line at eSportsgames.com.

SOURCE: eSportsgames.com