PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, announced Secure-ISS Pty Ltd as its first Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) partner in Australia, providing privileged access management (PAM) and vulnerability management (VM) solutions.

With today's announcement, organizations in Australia will have access to the first fully MSP-ready PAM solutions. Broadening the availability of BeyondTrust's mature, feature-rich service, Secure-ISS will provide the proven, turn-key service catalog across vulnerability and privilege management, with services such as enterprise password management service, enterprise session management and recording service and secured SSH key management service, among others.

"Excellence in customer support is core to everything we do, and we look forward to providing our hallmark customer support for BeyondTrust PAM and VM solutions to organizations throughout the Asia Pacific region," said Paul McIntyre, Managing Director, Secure-ISS. "With 80 percent of attacks on businesses leveraging privileged accounts, the need for excellence in PAM and VM cannot be overstated. We are pleased to offer these essential tools from BeyondTrust as part of our portfolio, continuing our legacy of exemplary customer support."

"With the exponential growth of expertise required to manage PAM and VM in today's business landscape, quality MSPs are essential in delivering the mature, fully-featured PAM and VM tools that businesses need to stay secure and competitive," said Joseph Schramm, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, BeyondTrust. "We look forward to providing our PAM and VM solutions to the Australia and the Asia Pacific region through our partnership with Secure-ISS."

About Secure Internet Storage Solutions

Secure-ISS provides secure, scalable, Australian-based solutions, SOC and MSSP operations, providing tailored cyber security managed solutions at an extremely effective price point. Established in 2006, we deliver solutions for over 500 customers and some four thousand+ users throughout the Asia Pacific region. Secure-ISS brings an in-depth knowledge of ICT strategy, service delivery and architecture along with an understanding and knowledge of industry best practices, market trends and technology.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

