Automotive Relay Market to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2022 - Increase in the Production of Luxury Segment Vehicles

The "Automotive Relay Market by Type, Load & Application, ICE & EV and 48V Relay Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The automotive relay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 16.75 Billion by 2022. Increase in the production of luxury segment vehicles, increasing electrification owing to demand for luxury and comfort, and changing government norms regarding the safety of vehicles are the key factors influencing the demand for the automotive relay market during the forecast period.

PCB relay is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the automotive relay market. OEMs are using PCB relays in the major applications of a vehicle such as ABS, cruise control, doors, power steering, power windows, sunroof, and others. Increasing demand for electronic control modules coupled with electronic components has generated the demand for smaller devices that can be used for carrying greater current loads. Several Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs prefer using PCB relays owing to its miniaturized size, which saves significant space in the vehicle junction box.

The passenger car door lock application is estimated to hold the largest market size in the automotive relay market. With increasing demand for comfort, the electronic door lock feature is present in 95%-98% of the passenger cars globally. The power door lock helps the driver to lock or unlock all the vehicle doors with a single switch. The door lock relay helps in sending power to the actuators located in the door lock, which help to lock and unlock the door of the vehicle. In a passenger car, each door has a relay employed for switching purpose. Along with the passenger car segment, the demand for power door locks in increasing in the LCV segment, which will influence the door lock application market in the LCV segment.

The Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) segment constitutes the largest market size in the electric vehicle relay market. The trend of vehicle electrification is growing as a result of rising cost of conventional fuels and growing environmental concerns, which have resulted in regulations with decreased limits in tail-pipe emissions and increased fuel efficiency limits. Hence, OEMs are focusing on the development of alternative powertrain vehicles and their premium electronic features. Hence, the demand for high voltage relays is increasing with the increasing sales of HEVs globally.

