World's Largest Business Festival Facilitates £250 Million Worth of Business Deals: 2018 International Business Festival

The world's biggest international business festival hosted in Liverpool has facilitated £250 million worth of business deals, according to new research.

The economic windfall has been provided thanks to the biennial International Business Festival, staged in 2014 and 2016, which has attracted 31,000 visitors from 98 countries, with large delegations from China, the US and India.

In 2016 the festival welcomed over 25,000 delegates from around the world, putting on a schedule of inspiring events.

The festival is aimed at small and medium-sized companies, particularly those eyeing overseas trade, with 30 per cent of previous delegates reporting that they were actively exporting or exploring the opportunity of exporting to new international markets.

A total of 103 international delegations made up of 639 unique delegates visited the 2016 festival, with nearly a quarter (23%) of these coming from China.

Figures were revealed in an independent analysis published with a year to go before Liverpool hosts the 2018 International Business Festival.

Next year's event is already in full swing and organisers predict that the total value of deals over the three festivals will reach £1bn, boosted by the trade and investment from the 2018 event.

The upbeat forecast came as they unveiled details of the 2018 festival, which will be held over nine days in June next year at the international conference centre.

Organisers are promising a stellar line-up of inspirational speakers, including heads of government, royalty and business leaders to be announced in the coming months. Lead sponsor HSBC, have already committed to supporting the 2018 Festival.

Each day will focus on a different high-growth business sector, including global economics, future transport, creative industries, manufacturing and life sciences.

A new innovation hub will showcase the latest business trends; a "festival incubator" will offer expert advice to expanding firms and there will be a wide range of cutting-edge conferences. Taking to the "blueskies stage" will be world-renowned industry experts, influencers and innovators.

Max Steinberg, chair of the 2018 International Business Festival, said: "The Chinese business community is a critical audience for the 2018 International Business Festival. The Chinese and UK business communities have a long history of collaboration and cross-border development. Our festival will provide a strong opportunity for start-ups, SMEs and larger corporations to develop import/export partnerships and generate new business. In 2016, 23 percent of companies participating were headquartered in China; many saw great value in their attendance."



Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking for HSBC UK, said: "SMEs are the lifeblood of the UK economy and for many there is an appetite to grow their business through

exporting. For those worrying about having a lack of exporting experience the International Business Festival brings SMEs together with experts to explore opportunities. We're looking forward to joining the UK's most exciting young businesses eager to discover the international markets available to them."

Lise Bertelsen, Executive Director at China-Britain Business Council, said: "Involvement in the 2014 and 2016 Festivals was very useful to the China-Britain Business Council, enabling us to connect to companies new to the China market, as well as giving us visibility with a wide range of stakeholders. Both festivals offered opportunities to present CBBC and the China market, as well as allowing us to reach a broad network of UK businesses. Given the continued growth and development of the festivals, CBBC looks forward to being part of the 2018 International Business Festival."

Businesses have testified to the export gains achieved by attending the festival.

Brian Wilkins of Abbey Group said: "We secured a £20m boost through the Festival and significantly advanced our global profile"

Michelle Billington of Foot in the door films said: "We estimate deals agreed at the festival will bring investment of between £2 to £30m over the next 3 - 5 years."

The festival will be held between 12-18 June. For further information please visit www.internationalbusinessfestival.com

About International Business Festival

The International Business Festival is the world's biggest business event. Hosted every two years in its home city of Liverpool, the festival captures the dynamism and diversity of the global marketplace. The goal is to give businesses the space, support and expertise they need to make connections, do deals and realise their potential. The International Business Festival is co-funded by the City of Liverpool and the UK government through the Liverpool City Region combined authority single investment fund.

