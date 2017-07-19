sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

South America Freeze-Dried Food Market (2017-2022): Superior Quality Product Compared to Other Drying Technologies

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "South America Freeze-Dried Food Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The primary factor driving the freeze-dried food market is the superior quality product compared to other drying technologies. The final product has an excellent shelf-life (up to 25 years) without any added preservative. The high shelf-life makes it a profitable product during its supply chain. Moreover, the products have an original shape with light-weight that makes it convenient for transportation and is appealing also.

Freeze-dried food can be stored for longer duration at home or on a journey and requires no time for cooking, which has grown its importance among consumers. The restraining factor for the market is the availability of other drying techniques such as spray-drying, and fluid bed drying, as they are relatively low-cost than freeze-drying. Freeze-drying equipment are comparatively costlier than other dryers, which is a major drawback for small- and medium-scale industries.

The freeze-dried food market is segmented by the product type that includes freeze-dried fruits, vegetables, beverages, meat and sea food, dairy products and prepared foods. Fruits and vegetables are heat-sensitive products, which are more prone to loss of the vitamins and minerals when exposed to high temperatures. Freeze-drying preserves the necessary vitamins and antioxidants of the fruits during dehydration, which increases its importance among the various drying techniques. The freeze-dried fruits market holds the largest share, followed by vegetables and beverages. Freeze-dried beverages are further segmented into tea, coffee and fruit beverages. The freeze-dried prepared food includes freeze-dried soup and prepared meal. The freeze-dried prepared food market is growing at a fast rate due to the excellent nutrition and sensory quality of the products, apart from their instant cooking capability.


Companies Mentioned

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Chaucer Freeze-dried Food
  • Cia. Iguacu
  • Dohler
  • Empresa Agro Industrial De Desidratacao De Frutas Ltda
  • Freeze-Dry Foods Gmbh
  • Heinz Wattie's Ltd.
  • Kerry Group
  • Mondelez International
  • Nestle S.A.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • Unilever

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/djb59b/south_america

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




