

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Argentina's Ministry of Finance reached an agreement with France's oil company Total to pay a US$ 210 million debt with a bond emission.



Total's claim stemmed from regulatory changes imposed in the country during the 2001 financial crisis, that resulted in a sharp devaluation of the local currency and cessation of sovereign debt payments.



Total obtained a definitive ruling in its favor on February 1, 2016, with an updated interest amount of US$ 312 million. The agreements contemplate settling the amount agreed through a US$ 210 million bond maturing in 2024, resulting in a nominal reduction of 36%.



'This agreement puts an end to the claim of Total and contributes to reestablish direct investments particularly from companies from France in the energy sector,' the Ministry said in a statement.



