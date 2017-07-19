

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its total iron ore production for the fourth-quarter was 60.14 million tonnes, up 8 percent from 55.63 million tonnes in the previous year.



BHP expects to record exceptional items of US$546 million in the second half of the 2017 financial year. These items relate to idle capacity and other strike-related costs incurred as a result of the Escondida industrial action in the March 2017 quarter and Chilean withholding tax on a one-off dividend paid while a concessional tax rate was available.



Total iron ore production for the 2017 financial year increased by four per cent to 231 Mt, or 268 Mt on a 100 per cent basis. Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO production is expected to increase to between 239 and 243 Mt, or between 275 and 280 Mt on a 100 per cent basis, in the 2018 financial year. BHP will continue to work with the relevant authorities to obtain the necessary approvals to increase system capacity to 290 Mtpa (100 per cent basis).



Record annual production of 268 Mt (100 per cent basis) at WAIO reflects strong productivity improvements across the supply chain as well as the commissioning of a new primary crusher and additional conveying capacity at Jimblebar. Following recovery from the wet season, WAIO produced at a record annualised rate of 280 Mt (100 per cent basis) in the June 2017 quarter. The rail renewal and maintenance program was completed in May 2017.



Metallurgical coal production for the 2017 financial year decreased by six per cent to 40 Mt. Production is expected to increase to between 44 and 46 Mt in the 2018 financial year.



Total copper production for the 2017 financial year decreased by 16 percent to 1.3 Mt. Total copper production is forecast to increase to between 1,655 and 1,790 kt in the 2018 financial year.



Total petroleum production for the 2017 financial year decreased by 13 per cent to 208 Mmboe.



Petroleum production is forecast to decrease to between 180 and 190 MMboe in the 2018 financial year.



Energy coal production for the 2017 financial year increased by seven per cent to 29 Mt. Production is expected to remain broadly unchanged at approximately 29 to 30 Mt in the 2018 financial year.



Nickel West production for the 2017 financial year increased by five per cent to 85.1 kt. Debottlenecking activities at the Kwinana refinery have resulted in record refined metal production. Nickel production for the 2018 financial year is expected to remain broadly unchanged from the 2017 financial year.



