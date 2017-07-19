

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,185-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be cloudy thanks to soft economic data and a mild rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat, and the Asian markets are tipped to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the properties and oil companies were capped by weakness from the financials.



For the day, the index gained 11.10 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,187.57 after trading between 3,150.13 and 3,187.67. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 10.79 points or 0.6 percent to end at 1,811.33.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.83 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.12 percent, Bank of China lost 0.79 percent, Vanke spiked 2.89 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.50 percent, PetroChina fell 0.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slipped 0.63 percent, China Life retreated 0.98 percent and Ping An of China dipped 0.80 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks continued to be lackluster on Tuesday as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.



The Dow fell 54.99 points or 0.3 percent to 21,574.73, while the NASDAQ climbed 29.87 points or 0.5 percent to 6,344.31 and the S&P added 1.47 points or 0.1 percent to 2,460.61.



In economic news, homebuilder confidence unexpectedly declined in July, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Also, the Labor Department said that import prices fell in line with estimates in June, while export prices came in slightly lower.



Crude oil futures continued to rally Tuesday amid reports that Saudi Arabia will sharply cut oil output in defiance of fellow OPEC members. August WTI oil settled at $46.40/bbl, up 38 cents or 0.8 percent as prices rallied despite predictions that U.S. output will remain robust. A weak U.S. dollar also boosted commodities.



