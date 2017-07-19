Anti-Infective Vaccines Market at 8.42% CAGR by 2021 Analysis by Disease and Vaccine Type at New Research in ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Anti-Infective Vaccine market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 5.88% during 2016 - 2021, on account of rising incidences of typhoid, TB, hepatitis and Influenza among the growing population across the globe. North America region remains the major market followed by Europe in the actual period, while APAC and ROW region will witness strong growth in the forecast period.

Surging old age population, rising polluted drinking water, development of bioterrorism combined with rising technological development in vaccine industry, growing awareness towards individual health along with initiative taken by various government and non-government institutions have been driving the demand for anti-infective vaccines. Rising incidences of typhoid, TB, hepatitis and other virus borne diseases will drive the market for anti-infective vaccines market. Further, rising concerns over bioterrorism due to biological weapons along with increasing focus on the immunization programmes for prevention of diseases have been contributing in the growth of Anti Infective Vaccines.

Anti-Infective Vaccines Market Report covers Company Profiles as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Emergent Biosolutions, Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Limited, Astrazeneca, Pfizer, Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd. and Protein Sciences Corporation.

Among the types of bacterial diseases, market is expected to be driven by typhoid and TB, mainly due to high number of cases in developing regions. However, antiviral vaccines will continue to generate major revenue due to increases R&D expenses along with rising number cases for various diseases like Influenza and ZIKA virus in developed regions. While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population along with escalating expenditure on immunization programmes by various NGO's.

The report provides coverage by Types, and By Application, Market Segmentation by Vaccine Type covers Anti- Bacterial and Anti- Viral and market Segmentation by Sub - Type: Anti- Bacterial- Diseases Type, TB Typhoid and Other's, Anti- Viral Type- Diseases Type, Hepatitis, Influenza and Other's.

Global Anti-Infective vaccines- Pipeline Analysis (Typhoid Vaccines, Tuberculosis Vaccines, Tetanus & Diptheria Vaccines, Other Anti-Bacterial Vaccines, Influenza Vaccines, Hepatitis Vaccines, Polio Vaccines and Other Anti-Viral Vaccines)

