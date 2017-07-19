

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Company Inc. (MKC) said that it agreed to acquire Reckitt Benckiser's Food Division from Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) for $4.2 billion, subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments.



Combined pro forma 2017 annual net sales are expected to be approximately $5 billion with significant margin accretion.



McCormick said it will integrate RB Foods into its Consumer and Industrial segments and will retain the brand names of French's, Frank's RedHot and Cattlemen's.



McCormick expects to achieve cost synergies of approximately $50 million, the majority of which will be achieved by 2020, with anticipated synergies split between selling, general and administrative expenses and cost of goods sold.



McCormick expects to achieve meaningful accretion to its margins and adjusted earnings per share, excluding transaction and integration costs, and will achieve additional favorable impacts following the realization of targeted synergies.



The transaction is expected to be completed in the third or fourth quarter of McCormick's fiscal 2017. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. McCormick has obtained committed bridge financing and expects to permanently finance the transaction through a combination of debt and equity.



Upon closing of the acquisition, McCormick's leverage ratio will increase, but the Company is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit rating and returning to its current credit profile over the longer term.



As part of this commitment, McCormick will maintain its dividend policy, curtail its share repurchase program and will deleverage the balance sheet with anticipated strong cash flow generation.



