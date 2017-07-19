

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) is in talks to combine with Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI), the Wall street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said terms of the deal talks couldn't be learned. Discovery Communications is worth about $15 billion, including its preferred stocks. Scripps has an $8.8 billion market valuation.



There is no guarantee that the two sides will reach a deal. It is also possible that another bidder for Scripps could emerge, Journal said.



