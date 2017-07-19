

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and is modestly higher on Wednesday. Nevertheless, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 13.12 points or 0.07 percent to 20,013.03, off a high of 20,017.98 earlier.



The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Panasonic is declining almost 2 percent, Sony is down 0.5 percent and Toshiba is lower by 0.3 percent, while Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down almost 1 percent and Honda is losing 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 0.7 percent.



Shares of Idemistu Kosan are rising more than 1 percent after a court approved the company's 'nuclear option' to effectively sideline Idemistu Kosan's founding family from a deal to consolidate operations with fellow Japanese oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Co. is rising more than 7 percent, Showa Denko is gaining more than 5 percent and Tokai Carbon is up 4 percent.



On the flip side, Meidensha Corp. is losing 4 percent, NTN Corp. is down more than 3 percent and Yamaha Motor is declining more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release final June numbers for machine tool orders today.



The Bank of Japan begins a two-day meeting today and will review its monetary policy on Thursday, with most economists expecting the central bank to keep its policy unchanged.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in choppy trading as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the Dow and S&P 500 reached record highs. Traders were also digesting the latest batch of earnings news, with Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, and UnitedHealth among the big-name companies releasing their quarterly results before the start of trading.



While the Dow fell 54.99 points or 0.3 percent to 21,574.73, the Nasdaq climbed 29.87 points or 0.5 percent to 6,344.31 and the S&P 500 edged up 1.47 points or 0.1 percent to 2,460.61.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.1 percent and the German DAX Index plunged by 1.3 percent.



Crude oil futures continued to rally Tuesday amid reports that Saudi Arabia will sharply cut oil production in the face of defiance from fellow OPEC members. August WTI oil settled at $46.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.38 or 0.8 percent.



