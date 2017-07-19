SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Gear up for a speedy good time! Oakwood Studios Singapore, the serviced apartment focused on the millennial-minded, has launched its new electric scooter rental service on 29 June 2017. This makes them the first serviced apartment in the local market to offer electric scooters as part of their service offerings to both residents as well as non-residents.

Millennial-minded travellers enjoy exploring a destination independently and that's exactly what Oakwood Studios Singapore offers. With the new e-scooter rental service, they can discover Singapore in an exciting, refreshing and convenient way.

The nifty personal mobility device truly goes the distance as the long-lasting battery allows travellers to travel to Marina Bay before visiting some restaurants along Clarke Quay, hunt down hidden gems at Haji Lane, return to Orchard Road for shopping, yet still have power in the e-scooter for the next adventure. Whether it's for sight-seeing or business meetings, they will be sure to experience a new sense of freedom on the device.

For its fleet of speedy electric scooters, Oakwood Studios Singapore partnered with local company EGT Scooters to provide fast and efficient travel around the city. Rental rates begin at a remarkably low price of S$30 for a day and S$99 for a week. For a month's rental, long-term stay residents will be thrilled to know that it is priced at an affordable S$150.

Residents can rent the scooters via Oakwood Studios Singapore's new mobile application. For non-residents, they can call the front desk Curators and simply collect their scooters at the serviced apartment which is conveniently situated just off Orchard Road.

