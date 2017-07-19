

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Daimler Board of Management has approved a comprehensive plan for diesel engines. It has now decided to extend the service action to include over three million Mercedes-Benz vehicles.



'The public debate about diesel engines is creating uncertainty-especially for our customers. We have therefore decided on additional measures to reassure drivers ofdiesel cars and to strengthen confidence in diesel technology,' stated Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.



Since March, Mercedes-Benz has offered its customers of compact-class cars an improvement in NOx emissions for one engine version. About 45 percent of those cars have meanwhile been updated. A voluntary service action is also being carried out for V -Class customers-so far with approximately 75 percent of the vehicles in Germany.



In order to effectively improve the emissions of additional model series , Daimler has now decided to extend the service action to include over three million Mercedes-Benz vehicles.



The measures to be taken for nearly all EU5 and EU6 vehicles in Europe will be carried out in close cooperation with the German regulatory authorities. The company is investing about 220 million euros. The service actions involve no costs for the customers.



The company noted that the implementation of the measures will be starting in the next weeks. Due to the large number of vehicles this will continue over a longer period of time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX