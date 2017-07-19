EDMI awarded CPA certification for SMETS2 dual fuel meters in Great Britain

EDMI residential smart meters approved and ready for deployment

HOOK, United Kingdom, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI Europe Limited (EDMI), a leading smart metering solutions provider, has been granted Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) certification from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) for both its electricity and gas SMETS2 smart meters. EDMI is one of the first meter suppliers to have all required certifications to install SMETS2 meters into a live environment which are now ready for deployment as part of the residential smart meter roll out in Great Britain.

The dual fuel meters are recognised as SMETS2 compliant having met all of the security requirements necessary for the Governments national programme, and are to be noted on the Certified Products List (CPL) shortly. This follows the CPA certification for its Communications Hub for the North region gained last year, which has already begun installations.

The UK SMETS2 smart meter rollout programme has been well documented to improve the customer experience when changing supplier and benefits from strict cyber security controls, as opposed to earlier foundation and SMETS1 meters. This assures the best and most fit for purpose products having undergone rigorous CPA certification.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved this significant milestone for our SMETS2 dual fuel meters, and now we are able to provide a full end-to-end solution for one of the largest major energy infrastructure upgrades ever in Great Britain," commented Alan Masterman, General Manager, EDMI Europe. "As we prepare for the commencement of the rollout in force, we also continue our commitment to the development of products to ensure we provide the most technology advanced solutions to best meet market demands, our customers and end consumers now and in the future."

Over the last year, EDMI Europe has relocated and opened two larger offices, including a head office in Hook, and a support office Newcastle. Both moves were in preparation to provide sufficient support for its customers during the next phase of the residential smart meter rollout in Great Britain, as well as for further expansion and product development for other European country requirements.

