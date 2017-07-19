At yesterday's meeting AS LHV Group gave investors an overview of interim results. LHV was represented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of AS LHV Group, Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Mihkel Oja, Chairman of the Management board of LHV Varahaldus. LHV Group wishes to thank all participants.



The video of the investor meeting is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30JyUN-HzWI (in Estonian). Presentation slides can be found at https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2017-07-ET.pdf.



Priit Rum Communication Manager Phone: +372 502 0786 Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee