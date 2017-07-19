sprite-preloader
19.07.2017 | 07:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

AkzoNobel NV: Invitation: AkzoNobel Media Conference Call July 19

Dear editor,

Following our announcement today we would like to invite you to our 07.30 CET wires and media conference call,for today, July 19, 2017, hosted by our chairman of the Supervisory Board, mister Antony Burgmans.

Please find dial in details below.

Conference call dial-in numberParticipant's entry code
+31 (0) 20 341 8241 229255#

Best regards,

Diana Abrahams
Director Media and Public Relations

T +31 88 969 7833
E  media.relations@akzonobel.com (mailto:media.relations@akzonobel.com)

Head Office AkzoNobel
Christian Neefestraat 2
1077 WW Amsterdam

PDF Media Invitation (http://hugin.info/130660/R/2121249/808271.pdf)


Source: AkzoNobel NV via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)