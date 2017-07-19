

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - AkzoNobel (AKZOY.PK) announced that its Chief Executive Ton Büchner steps down with immediate effect due to health reasons. Ton joined AkzoNobel in 2012 and has been responsible for significantly improving the performance, the company noted.



Antony Burgmans, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented, 'It is with great regret that Ton is stepping down due to health reasons. He has been an outstanding leader for AkzoNobel, transforming the company and setting it up for future success,'



AkzoNobel also announced the appointment of Thierry Vanlancker as the new CEO. Thierry was most recently head of Specialty Chemicals at AkzoNobel, having joined the company in 2016. A Belgian national, prior to joining AkzoNobel he was President - Fluoroproducts for Chemours, the spin-off company of DuPont's chemical businesses formed in 2015.



AkzoNobel added that a successor for the Head of Specialty Chemicals will be announced in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX