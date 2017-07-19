

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV (ASML) reported that its net income for the second-quarter increased to 466.3 million euros from 353.8 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share grew to 1.08 euros from 0.83 euros last year. ASML said it will resume its 2016-2017 share buyback program.



Total net sales for the second-quarter rose to 2.10 billion euros from 1.74 billion euros in the prior year.



ASML said it is on track to achieving net sales growth of about 25 percent for the full year. This is driven by sales to memory customers, expected to grow about 50 percent from last year especially driven by DRAM, and sales to logic customers that are expected to grow about 15 percent. The entire product and services portfolio is driving this growth.



'Our Holistic Lithography sales are expected to grow about 50 percent from last year. Installed Base Management sales, finally, are expected to grow about 20 percent this year, driven by our performance upgrades business. Our current view is that the positive business trends that we are seeing in 2017 are likely to continue as we enter 2018,' ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said.



For the third-quarter of 2017, ASML expects net sales around 2.2 billion euros which includes about 300 million euros EUV revenue, a gross margin around 43 percent, R&D costs of about 315 million euros, other income of about 24 million euros-- which consists of contributions from participants of the Customer Co-Investment Program, SG&A costs of about 105 million euros and an effective annualized tax rate around 14 percent.



The company expects three NXE:3400B shipments in the third-quarter of 2017.



As part of ASML's financial policy to return excess cash to shareholders through dividends and regularly timed share buyback programs, ASML in January 2016 announced its intention to purchase up to EUR 1.5 billion of shares to be executed within the 2016-2017 time frame. ASML intends to cancel the shares upon repurchase.



