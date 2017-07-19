The new Expensify-AirPlus partnership offers business travellers, travel managers, and everyone in between an enhanced booking experience with complete automation

Expensify, the world's fastest-growing expense reporting software, has partnered with AirPlus, a leading global provider of business travel payment solutions for corporations, to bring customers around the world a completely automated travel booking process.

With the Expensify-AirPlus integration, being an employee on-the-go has never been easier. From the moment users book business travel with their AirPlus Company Account to the time reports are reviewed for reconciliation in Expensify, users are now able to complete the entire travel expense process in just a few clicks. Admins assign AirPlus cards in Expensify and the transactions flow directly into employee accounts, merging automatically with corresponding receipts and booking confirmations. This transaction data will then be reconciled on a monthly statement report and imported directly into your preferred accounting solution.

"At Expensify, we're constantly looking for new ways to simplify business travel for employees, which is why we're thrilled to be partnering with the team at AirPlus," said Tom Rhys Jones, Head of EMEA Business Development at Expensify. "This integration allows for complete automation from travel programme management in AirPlus to reconciling company card expenditure with your chosen accounting solution in Expensify. We're excited to offer businesses worldwide the best end-to-end experience on the market with this integration."

Both Expensify and AirPlus agree that the last thing road warriors want to deal with at the end of a long business trip is reconciling their travel expenses. This integration enhances both the experience for employees booking their trips, and for admins reviewing employee reports --all while offering transparent insight into every cost involved with each business trip.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Expensify," said Jayesh Patel, UK Ireland Head of Sales Account Management at AirPlus. "This global strategic partnership powers our combined mission of providing technology-driven solutions to business travellers around the world. AirPlus is proven to save 25% on your travel and processing costs. In addition to Expensify saving employees at least 83% of time spent on expense reports, that's a whole lot of time saved for business travellers, travel managers, and everyone in between!"

Interested in simplifying your business travel processes with Expensify and AirPlus? Get started here!

About Expensify

Founded in 2008, Expensify has quickly become the innovation leader in automated receipt and expense management with an easy-to-use mobile and web app. With intelligent expense reporting processes and standout features such as SmartScan OCR technology, company card management, and integrations with all major accounting software, Expensify now serves over 5 million users globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Expensify continues to expand-ify with offices from London to Melbourne, working around the clock to keep customers smiling.

About AirPlus International

AirPlus is a leading international provider of solutions for the day-to-day management of business travel. 49,000 corporate customers count on AirPlus for the payment and analysis of their business trip costs. Products and services are marketed worldwide under the AirPlus International brand. The AirPlus Company Account is the most successful central bill account based on UATP. More information is available at www.airplus.com.

