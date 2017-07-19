Exadel Snags Business Innovation Award for Scan & Buy Mobile App

The mobile app was selected by a jury for its innovative application and proof of concept in stores of one of the major supermarket chainsin Poland

WALNUT CREEK, California, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global software engineering firm, today announced that it has been named a winner of Poland's 15th annual TechnoBiznes Awards for the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) category. Exadel was recognized for its "Scan & Buy" app that allows customers to select items in a store, scan with their smartphone, and then pay, without the need for an in-person cashier. The "Scan & Buy" app was deployed by the Piotr i PaweÅ‚ Supermarket chain, which has 147 stores across Poland. The app is the latest piece of software engineering resulting from Exadel's focus on global technology innovation for businesses across core, service-oriented industries.

"The recognition for this app demonstrates entrepreneurial foresight and leading-edge software development on behalf of both Piotr i PaweÅ‚ and Exadel," said Tomasz Geburczyk, Chief Marketing and Sales Operations Officer at Exadel. "Real-time data and on-demand functionality in the financial services and FMCG industries are critical tools for businesses today. Technology innovation in these industries is pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve in mobile app development."

Initially, Piotr i PaweÅ‚ management leaders approached Exadel with the goal of developing an app that cut down on the wait time customers experienced while in-store. Together, the two companies wanted to find a way to drive business innovation at the enterprise level. The "Scan & Buy" app enabled Piotr i PaweÅ‚ to deploy the technology across its stores easily and at-scale.

"Our rewarded system was created with unique, creative problem solving, and very effective communication with our IT partners," said Krzysztof Dreger, member of the Piotr i PaweÅ‚ management team and project leader. "The implementation of this app positions our company to be one of the most innovative retailers in our country."

Initially, the app still required users to purchase products by credit card at the end of the shopping trip, but following the award recognition, Exadel has since added mobile payment. Additional features include digital shopping lists that can be sent to the e-shop or transferred via email or text to another person; personalized marketing communication with the customer; and a link to a loyalty rewards program.

Tweet this: .@exadel recognized for innovation by @GazetaBankowa for Scan & Buy app that streamlines in-store shopping process http://www.gb.pl/techno-biznes-2017-pcompetition-15.html

About Exadel

Exadel Inc. is a software engineering company that offers custom development services with R&D centers in North America and Eastern Europe. Unlike traditional IT outsourcers, Exadel offers the specialized skills and product-development culture required to meet the needs of the most innovative enterprises. Exadel is unique in its commitment and dedication to superior technology innovation and application development.

