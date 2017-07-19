The German Insurance Union BKK Landesverband Nordwest now covers echotherapy for both breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced the expansion of insurance coverage in Germany to 14 million covered lives through the German union of insurers, BKK-Landesverband Nordwest, now covering echotherapy for both breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules.

"This new expanded insurance coverage in Germany continues our business momentum that has accelerated since mid-2016," said David Caumartin, Chief Executive Officer of Theraclion. "In January 2017, we reached 12 million covered lives in Germany. This new contract is an additional step in the generalization of access to echotherapy coinciding with the recent publication of several studies demonstrating its benefit in the non-invasive treatment of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Earlier this year, we initiated our U.S. pivotal study in breast fibroadenoma which should enable us to reach the world's leading market for this indication. Last month, we announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first combination study of echotherapy and immunotherapy in breast cancer. In China, the world's leading market for thyroid indication, we signed a joint venture agreement with Inner Mongolia Furui Medical Science Ltd."

The BKK Landesverband Nordwest (LV NW) comprises 21 insurance companies, which together cover approximately 3 million insured people mainly in the Northwest of Germany but also all over the country. The LV NWis in charge of designing contract policies and organizing regional care. The special care program LV NW has established now covers echotherapy via an integrated care contract. The treatment will be available for patients of all the LV NW member insurance companies regardless of whether they live in the Northwest or somewhere else in Germany. This milestone program therefore is of major importance for the centers in Leipzig, Hamburg, Paderborn, Bottrop, Coburg and Frankfurt.

"Benefits of echotherapy include an innovative, non-invasive, outpatient treatment often replacing surgery, without the need for (general) anesthesia, no exposure to ionizing radiation, rapid recovery, high acceptance and patient satisfaction", states the BKK Landesverband Nordwest on their website.

"Based on its coverage decision, LV NW recognizes the importance of a non-invasive approach to treat breast fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules," said Anja Kleber, Vice President of Marketing and Market Access at Theraclion. "It is also very encouraging because, up to now, the individual care contracts have been signed exclusively by individual German insurance companies. LV NW groups 21 insurance companies: their decision is a signal to other unions representing a large number of insurances or big insurance companies."

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 34 people, half of it are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com.

Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170718005744/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin, Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

Chief Executive Officer

david.caumartin@theraclion.com

or

Kalima

Press Relations

Florence Calba, Tel.: 33 (0)1 44 90 82 54

fcalba@kalima-rp.fr

or

The Ruth Group (U.S.)

Investor Relations Public Relations

Robert Flamm Kirsten Thomas

+1 646-536-7017 +1 508-280-6592

rflamm@theruthgroup.com / kthomas@theruthgroup.com