

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Garden of Light, Inc. dba Gluten Free Solutions of East Hartford, CT, has voluntarily recalled the Woodstock Organic Matcha Vanilla Oats, 1.8 oz. which is manufactured for Blue Marble Brands. The recalled item was distributed nationwide in retail stores. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.



The potential for contamination was noted after the ingredient supplier, Hudson Valley Farms( HVF), Inc. notified the company of potential contamination of one of the ingredients. The potential contaminated ingredient was thoroughly tested and was negative for Listeria. The production of the product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem.



The product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. While, healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The recalled product comes in a 1.8 oz. paperboard cup with a green laminated film lid. The UPC Code is 0-42563-01786-6. The product is marked with the Best Buy Date Code of 'SELL BY MAY 11 2018' on the bottom of cup.



A second lot with the Best Buy Date Code of 'SELL BY JUNE 23 2018' was intercepted before released to the general public.



