AS LHV Group decided to increase the share capital of it's subidiary AS LHV Pank by 3,000,000 euros to support the growing loan portfolio of the bank. AS LHV Pank will issue 3,000,000 new shares with nominal value of 1 euro. The shares will be issued without premium and will be subscribed by AS LHV Group, the sole shareholder of the bank.



