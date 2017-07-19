

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, published the offer document on the renewed and improved voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of STADA Arzneimittel AG(STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK).



As announced on July 10, 2017, Nidda Healthcare Holding AG is offering 66.25 euros per STADA share, comprising an offer price of 65.53 euros plus a dividend of 0.72 euros. As a result, the offer price is 0.25 euros higher than the initial offer. Compared to the initial takeover offer, the renewed offer is, among other things, tied to a reduced minimum acceptance threshold of 63 percent and provides an acceptance period of four weeks.



The acceptance period commences with today's publication of the offer document and expires on August 16, 2017.



STADA noted that its Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will examine the offer document carefully in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders and issue a reasoned statement on the offer. As of today, both boards expect to be able to recommend the renewed offer for acceptance to the shareholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX