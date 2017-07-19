

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Wednesday, with optimism on China's economy and fading prospects of an imminent increase to U.S. interest rates likely to underpin investor sentiment ahead of central bank meetings on Thursday.



No big changes are expected from the ECB and BOJ when they meet to review their monetary policies tomorrow.



The euro held firm after having touched its highest level versus the dollar in 14 months on Tuesday on concerns over the stalled healthcare reform in the U.S.



As skepticism over President Donald Trump's pledges grow, Trump said on Tuesday he preferred to 'let Obamacare fail' as it would encourage Democrats to come to the table and negotiate.



Oil prices inched lower in Asian deals on data showing a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories while gold hovered near two-week highs on a weaker dollar.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as gains in technology stocks offset losses in telecom and energy sectors.



The Dow dropped 0.3 percent after the collapse of the health-care bill while the Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to extend gains for the eighth consecutive session. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent.



European markets ended Tuesday's session firmly in negative territory, with mixed corporate earnings and a stronger euro weighing on markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.1 percent, led down by basic resources and technology shares.



The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent.



