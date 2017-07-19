

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) reported that its second-quarter income amounted to 1.31 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.08 billion kronor, prior year, corresponding to earnings per share of 4.52 kronor compared to 3.73 kronor. Operating income increased to 1.94 billion kronor from 1.56 billion kronor, prior year, corresponding to a margin of 6.2% compared to 5.2%.



Second-quarter net sales increased by 5.1% to 31.50 billion Swedish kronor from 29.98 billion kronor, prior year. Organic sales were unchanged, contribution from acquisitions and divestments was 1.2% while currency translation had a positive impact of 3.9% on net sales.



