

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), a defense, security and aerospace company, on Wednesday said its first-quarter trading environment remains dynamic, particularly in the UK, despite some near-term unpredictability of order intake. The company also reconfirmed its outlook for fiscal 2018.



In its first-quarter trading update, ahead of QinetiQ's 2017 Annual General Meeting today, the company noted that first-quarter revenue under contract in the EMEA Services division is similar to the position a year ago. Meanwhile, orders have been slower than expected with some customer contract award decisions deferred or delayed.



Despite the somewhat slower start to the year for orders, the company continues to expect the division to deliver modest revenue growth in fiscal 2018.



The Global Products division has shorter order cycles than EMEA Services and its performance is dependent on the timing and shipment of key orders. Revenue performance in Global Products was similar to the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is reaffirming the previous outlook and expect steady progress in fiscal 2018, excluding the non-recurring benefits in FY17, supported by revenue growth and consistent with strategy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX