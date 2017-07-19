Electrolux Interim Report January - June 2017

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Highlights of the second quarter of 2017

Net sales increased by 5.1% to SEK 31,502m (29,983).

Organic sales were unchanged, contribution from acquisitions and divestments was 1.2% while currency translation had a positive impact of 3.9% on net sales.

Operating income increased to SEK 1,942m (1,564), corresponding to a margin of 6.2% (5.2).

Four of six business areas achieved an operating margin above 6%.

Solid operating cash flow after investments of SEK 3.5bn (4.1).

Income for the period increased to SEK 1,308m (1,079), and earnings per share was SEK 4.55 (3.75).

