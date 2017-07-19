

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) said that it continues to expect that the Group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with its expectations and prior guidance.



The company will announce its half-year 2017/18 results for the period ending 30 September 2017 on 23 November 2017.



As a result of the reclassification of North American business to discontinued operations, the guidance for the remainder of our Business Services segment has been upgraded. The company now expects growth in both revenue and profit before interest and tax in this segment, on a like-for-like basis.



Other than the above, there has been no material change to current year business performance or outlook since the full-year 2016/17 results presentation on 23 May 2017, the company said.



Severn Trent said, in its trading update for the period to 19 July 2017, that I it has made a good start towards delivering its target net reward for 2017/18 customer ODI1 outperformance of around 23 million pounds, whilst also continuing to work towards delivering totex efficiencies of 770 million pounds in AMP6. It is making good progress on business plan for AMP7, which will be submitted to Ofwat in September 2018.



