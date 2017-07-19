

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group plc (TALK.L) Wednesday, in its first-quarter trading update, said its Group revenues, excluding Carrier, slid 3.2 percent, as strong growth in Corporate and Wholesale broadband revenues were offset by lower Consumer revenues. The Group's trading during the quarter was in line with its expectations.



The Group witnessed good growth in the on-net base (+20k), with growth in both its Consumer and Wholesale bases. It also reduced on-net churn, which fell to 1.2 percent during the quarter



The Group reiterated its full-year 2018 guidance, with base and revenues expected to grow year on year, improving free cash flow, and EBITDA in the range of 270 million - 300 million pounds.



