

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British life and health insurer Aviva Plc (AV.L, AV) said that it will sell Friends Provident International Limited or 'FPIL' to RL360 Holding Company Limited, a subsidiary of International Financial Group Limited, for a total consideration of 340 million pounds.



Aviva stated that the sale of FPIL will allow Aviva to further reallocate capital to businesses that can achieve leading market positions and deliver superior returns.



The transaction will result in an increase of about 100 million pounds in Aviva's Solvency II capital surplus. The transaction will also create an IFRS loss on disposal of about 130 million pounds, which is primarily due to the intangible assets held on Aviva's balance sheet arising from Aviva's acquisition of FPIL in 2015.



In 2016, FPIL made a post-tax loss of 2 million pounds and did not remit any cash to Aviva Group. As a result, a disposal of FPIL is expected to be positive to Aviva's cash dividend paying capacity.



The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in early 2018.



