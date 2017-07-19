

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L) reported a loss before tax, calculated in accordance with IFRS, of 83 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017, including transaction and integration costs incurred through the acquisition of Opus Energy of 6 million pounds, and the Group refinancing costs of 24 million pounds. This compared to a profit of 184 million pounds for the 6 months to June 2016. The Group said the movement predominantly reflects volatility in the unrealised gains and losses on derivative contracts. Loss for the period attributable to equity holders was 68.4 million pounds or 16.7 pence per share compared to profit of 148.7 million pounds or 36.3 pence per share, prior year.



However, the underlying performance, which excludes the volatility and related tax charges, resulted in first-half underlying earnings of 9 million pounds compared to 17 million pounds, last year, corresponding to underlying earnings per share of 2.2 pence compared to 4.1 pence. First-half EBITDA increased to 121 million pounds from 70 million pounds, last year.



First-half consolidated revenue was 1.80 billion pounds, was 314 million pounds greater than the same period in 2016, driven by higher Generation sales and the acquisition of Opus Energy.



For the full year 2017, the Group expects EBITDA to be in line with current market consensus. On 18 July 2017, the Board resolved to pay an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2017 of 4.9 pence per share, representing 40% of the expected full year dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 October 2017 and shares will be marked ex-dividend on 21 September 2017.



