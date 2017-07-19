

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its most major opponents in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The aussie strengthened to a 2-1/2-month high of 1.4526 against the euro and more than a 2-year high of 0.7947 against the greenback, off its early lows of 1.4592 and 0.7916, respectively.



The aussie rose to 1.0035 against the loonie and 89.02 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing values of 0.9995 and 88.70, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 90.00 against the yen, 1.42 against the euro, 0.81 against the greenback and 1.02 against the loonie.



