Epsilon Solves Battery Limitations for Campers and Boats

HENGELO, The Netherlands, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new lithium battery, developed by Dutch battery expert Super B, offers campers and boats huge power and energy reserves, so people no longer have to worry about energy provision, charging points or limited power. The Epsilon weighs substantially less and will last five times longer than conventional batteries, is fully charged within one hour and has more energy than ever before.

Thus the battery allows people to enjoy the freedom of their camper or boat in a hassle-free and relaxed manner, while they can use multiple appliances simultaneously.

Battery limitations are one of the most annoying problems for people who are heading out with their camper or boat. There is nothing worse than undertaking a trip and continuously worrying about the energy provision. It's not only annoying, it also limits their freedom.

This is something Super B understands only too well. While Tesla is developing new super batteries for electric cars or solar powered homes, Super B comes with a new and advanced energy storage solution for boats and campers. For carefree travelling, the company has developed the Epsilon SB12V1200Wh-M; a user friendly and custom-made lithium battery. Thanks to its light and ultra-compact format, it fits into the space of a traditional lead battery, but weighs about 20 kilograms less. Even under extreme temperatures it will continue to work without any problems.

Its high capacity can power coffee machines, air-conditioning and other devices that could not be powered from traditional batteries, all at the same time. So people in their camper or boat can watch TV and prepare a pot of coffee while the air-conditioning provides some cooling. Worrying about how long the battery will last is no longer necessary.

Besides more energy, far less weight and an ultra-compact format the Epsilon has a lot of practical advantages. Monitoring the exact state of charge by using an app on their smartphone or tablet, people can get insight into the remaining energy level at all times. A low self-discharge of 10 percent per year allows them to use their camper or boat even after several months of storage. Also the battery is maintenance-free.

It only weighs 12.5 kilograms and the life of the Epsilon equals 5000 cycles, which is five times more than traditional batteries can offer. Furthermore it can be (solar) charged more efficient and almost available energy can be used.

About Super B:

Super B is headquartered in Hengelo, The Netherlands, and is located throughout Europe, with sales offices in most countries. The company develops and produces advanced lithium batteries for marine, automotive, motorcycle, UPS, recreation and industrial applications. Super B controls the entire production chain, from design to the actual production of its products. The company has done so for more than ten years. Thanks to its high quality, Super B is a player in various markets.

Watch the Epsilon video on www.super-b.com/epsilon