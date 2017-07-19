

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar advanced against its most major opponents in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The kiwi that closed Tuesday's trading at 1.5718 versus the euro rose to 1.5623.



The kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 82.77 versus the yen and an 8-1/2-month high of 0.7387 against the greenback, from Tuesday's closing values of 82.34 and 0.7349, respectively.



If the kiwi rises further, it may find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 0.75 against the greenback and 1.52 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX