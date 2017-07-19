

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The California Court of Appeal in San Francisco has ruled that Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) may resume efforts to protect its intellectual property and deny Western Digital workers access to certain data and facilities effective immediately.



Toshiba said that The court on July 18 issued a stay on a temporary restraining order granted last week that required Toshiba to provide such access. As Toshiba stated last week, this is a proceeding with many rounds and many rulings. This particular ruling allows Toshiba Memory Corp. to reaffirm its commitment to protecting its intellectual property and prevent Western Digital employees from accessing confidential information stored in its databases, an action Toshiba has already implemented.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX