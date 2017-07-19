

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK firms raised their marketing budgets in the second quarter with the pace of expansion hitting a three-quarter high, the IPA Bellwether report showed Wednesday.



The net balance of respondents reporting an increase in marketing budgets rose to 13.1 percent from 11.8 percent in the first quarter.



The net balance has now been above neutrality, which signals that more companies are expanding their marketing budgets than reducing them.



Adspend is expected to climb by just 0.6 percent in 2017. Weighing on adspend performance will be softness in consumer spending, the report showed.



'The uncertainty caused by Brexit and a surprising general election outcome are skewing risks to future growth broadly to the downside resulting in subdued financial prospects, both at the company and wider macro levels,' Paul Smith, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.



The survey was conducted by IHS Markit on behalf of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX