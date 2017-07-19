Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Purchase

To: Company Announcements

Date: 18 July 2017

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: SLIPIT Purchase

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust is delighted to have completed the purchase of a multi let office in Central Manchester for £8.1m, reflecting an initial yield of 6.4%.

Jason Baggaley, fund manager, commented "We acquired this multi let office in an off market transaction. The old converted warehouse provides great office accommodation let off low rents with prospects for strong rental growth in the future in one of the key office markets in the UK.

All enquiries to:

Jason Baggaley

Fund Manager

Real Estate Investments

Standard Life Investments

1 George Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2LL

Tel: +44 (0)131 245 2833

jason_baggaley@standardlife.com





The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Sharon Ann Williams

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085



