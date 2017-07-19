Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Purchase

To: Company Announcements
Date: 18 July 2017
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: SLIPIT Purchase
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust is delighted to have completed the purchase of a multi let office in Central Manchester for £8.1m, reflecting an initial yield of 6.4%.
Jason Baggaley, fund manager, commented "We acquired this multi let office in an off market transaction. The old converted warehouse provides great office accommodation let off low rents with prospects for strong rental growth in the future in one of the key office markets in the UK.
