Capital.com Launches Mobile Trading App

Cutting-Edge Fintech Platform Allows Users to Trade Financial Products on Smartphones

Also Launches Supplementary Investmate App to Provide Educational Content for Amateur Traders

Company Backed by $25 Million Investment from Larnabel Ventures and VP Capital

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Capital.com, a fintech company that develops trading software solutions, today announced the launch of its namesake mobile trading app, which provides a platform for investors to trade financial products on their smartphones, and its educational app, Investmate, which provides content and training for new and amateur traders. The company also announced that it has received a $25 million investment from Larnabel Ventures and VP Capital.

Using sophisticated algorithms and proprietary technology, the Capital.com app allows users to trade commodities, stocks, and indices from their mobile devices. The app will feature an innovative "Smart Feed" function, powered by fast-learning artificial intelligence technology, which will deliver tailored news feeds, analysis, and research materials based on users' in-app behavior. By analyzing users' activity in real-time, the "Smart Feed" function will also be able to identify common trading biases and behavioral patterns and can then feature targeted educational content in the event these biases are detected.

Capital.com's sister app, Investmate, serves as a supplementary educational tool for beginners. The app delivers a range of educational content, including interactive courses, quizzes, articles, and videos, aimed at teaching amateur traders about investment best-practices in order to help them become responsible, informed participants in the market.

Viktor Prokopenya, Founder of VP Capital, said, "The fintech industry is evolving at a rapid and exciting pace, and there is significant opportunity for start-ups to leverage technology in groundbreaking, disruptive ways and make a long-term, positive impact on society at large. By harnessing the power of AI, particularly through its advanced 'Smart Feed' function, Capital.com seeks to educate and inform users and promote a thoughtful, intelligent, and sophisticated approach to trading, while helping to expand market access."

Kira Bondareva, CEO of Capital.com, said, "One of the most exciting aspects of Capital.com's app is its ability to identify - and work to correct - common behavioral biases, which are proven to have a negative impact on investors' trading results. By taking advantage of the most advanced AI technologies, Capital.com is able to analyze traders' behaviors in real time, subscribe them to bespoke educational channels, and then, based on their activity, provide instructions on how to avoid certain biases, such as either the overconfidence bias or disposition effect. We believe that Capital.com will be a valuable resource and platform for every type of investor, from the savvy, sophisticated trader to someone who is still learning how to navigate the market."

Both apps are available for smartphones and can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store in the European Union.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a fintech company that develops trading software solutions and mobile applications. Its apps, provide a platform for users to trade financial products from their smartphones as well as access to educational materials. The company is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus and is a licensed investment firm regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. The "Smart Feed" technology is patent pending. For more information, visit: https://capital.com/ .

About VP Capital

Founded by Viktor Prokopenya, VP Capital is a global investment vehicle focused on the technology sector. For more information, please visit www.vpcapital.com.

About Larnabel Ventures

Larnabel Ventures was founded by the Gutseriev family to invest in the information technology sector.

For more information, please contact: media@capital.com.