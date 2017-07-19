BE OPEN Foundation: Newly Discovered Stars are Named After Young Hornchurch Astronomers

LONDON, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sanders School children taking part in a London schools astronomy initiative have discovered three new stars, which have now been named after the young astronomers that identified them.

Their discovery formed part of the scientific initiative 'Discovery in a Week' designed by Noosphere, Yelena Baturina's educational foundation, in association with the Mayor's Fund for London. More than 20 London schools have already been involved into the project, also supported by international think-tank BE OPEN.

The newly identified stars are in the southern constellation of Compass (Pyxis) and were first spotted on the images from the 20-inch T31 telescope in Australia. The first variable star was found by Sanders School pupil Hannah Cornwell, the second by Patrick Hynes-Hamilton, with the third discovered jointly by Emily Wilkins and Alicia Farrant. All three are eclipsing binary stars of the W UMa (EW) type. The discovered stars are now officially registered in the International Variable Star Index AAVSO VSX.

By producing real scientific results 'Discovery in a Week' gives children a rewarding educational experience that broadens their intellectual horizons, while fostering a keen interest in scientific research to last for years to come. 'Discovery in a Week' encourages children from different countries to exchange their astronomical experience and ideas during regular conferences.

Yelena Baturina, Founder of Noosphere said: "I'd like to congratulate the children at Sanders School that took part and hope they will continue their voyage of discovery. The sky belongs to everyone, and by creating an international network of enthusiastic young observers we hope to promote open exchange of ideas, bring them together and improve understanding for their better future."

'Discovery in a Week' is designed to introduce young people from across London to the fascinating world of astronomy. The project brings together PHD astronomy students from the UCL's Physics and Astronomy department to mentor secondary school pupils.

The programme was made possible thanks to the Russian philanthropic foundation Noosphere in partnership with the Mayor's Fund for London, and with support from the BE OPEN foundation.Since 2008, Noosphere has conducted its educational projects across schools in India, Israel, Bulgaria, Romania and Austria.