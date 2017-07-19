sprite-preloader
Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2018

Â  Â 

ORION CORPORATIONÂ Â Â Â  STOCK EXCHANGEÂ  RELEASEÂ Â  19 JULY 2017 at 11.00 A.M. EEST


Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2018Â 
Â 

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial StatementÂ  Release 2017 on Wednesday, Â 7 February 2018.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2018 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2018Â 
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2018Â 
Interim Report January-September 2018Â		 TuesdayÂ , 24 April 2018
Wednesday, 18 July 2018
Wednesday, 24 October 2018


Â The Financial Statements and the report of the Board of Directors for 2017 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2018.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 20 March 2018 in Helsinki.

Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors (http://www.orion.fi/investors) promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.Â 

Â Â 
Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO 		Â Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		Â 

Contact person:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â  Â 
Lilli Riikonen, Communications Manager, Â tel. +358 10Â 426 2319

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi (http://www.orion.fi)

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled EasyhalerÂ® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.



