Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2018

ORION CORPORATIONÂ Â Â Â STOCK EXCHANGEÂ RELEASEÂ Â 19 JULY 2017 at 11.00 A.M. EEST



Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2018Â

Orion Corporation will publish its Financial StatementÂ Release 2017 on Wednesday, Â 7 February 2018.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2018 are as follows:





Interim Report January-March 2018Â

Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2018Â

Interim Report January-September 2018Â TuesdayÂ , 24 April 2018

Wednesday, 18 July 2018

Wednesday, 24 October 2018



Â The Financial Statements and the report of the Board of Directors for 2017 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2018.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 20 March 2018 in Helsinki.



Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors (http://www.orion.fi/investors) promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.Â

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO Â Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions Â

Contact person:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Lilli Riikonen, Communications Manager, Â tel. +358 10Â 426 2319

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi (http://www.orion.fi)

