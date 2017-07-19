

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about China's ongoing economic transition and looked ahead to policy statements from the European and Japanese central banks, due Thursday.



The dollar stayed on the defensive on doubts over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver tax reforms, while oil prices pulled back slightly on industry data showing a rise in U.S. crude inventories.



President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it's time to 'let Obamacare fail' so that it would encourage Democrats to come to the table and negotiate.



Chinese shares rebounded amid optimism that Beijing will step up efforts to transform state-owned firms. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rallied 43.41 points or 1.36 percent to 3,230.98.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 138 points or 0.52 percent at 26,662 in late trade, extending gains for an eighth consecutive session, the longest winning streak in more than two years.



Japanese shares closed marginally higher in choppy trade ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision. The Nikkei average rose 20.95 points or 0.10 percent to 20,020.86 and the broader Topix closed 0.09 percent higher at 1,621.87, as buying in defensive stocks such as Kao Corp and Kirin Holdings helped offset concerns over a firmer yen.



Automakers and financials led the decliners after the dollar slid against the yen and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to more than two-week lows overnight. Shares of Idemistu Kosan rallied 2 percent after a court rejected a petition brought against the company by its founding family.



Australian shares rebounded from Tuesday's selloff, with banks leading the gainers, after the bank regulator outlined its new 'capital adequacy' targets, which weren't as tough as initially feared.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 44.70 points or 0.79 percent to 5,732.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 41.30 points or 0.72 percent at 5,779.40.



The big four banks jumped 3-4 percent. BHP Billiton lost 1.1 percent after the mining giant said it would take a charge of $740 million against its full-year profit. Rival Rio Tinto slid 0.7 percent to extend Tuesday's losses after lowering its iron ore production guidance.



Seoul shares hit fresh record highs amid institutional buying on expectations that major companies will report solid second-quarter earnings results. The benchmark Kospi ended 3.90 points or 0.16 percent higher at 2,429.94.



New Zealand shares hit a record high as dual-listed banks rallied following APRA's announcement on capital requirements. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index rose 25.42 points or 0.33 percent to 7,732.75.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was rising 0.2 percent after data showed the country's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in June.



Benchmark indexes in India, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and half a percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving down 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as gains in technology stocks offset losses in telecom and energy sectors.



The Dow dropped 0.3 percent after the collapse of the health-care bill while the Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to extend gains for the eighth consecutive session. The S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent.



