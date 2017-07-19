Asthma Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market to 2023 - High Prevalence, Highly Priced Existing and Upcoming Biologics Will Drive the Market

ALBANY, New York, July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ResearchMoz has released a new publication, titled "Asthma Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 - High Prevalence and Highly Priced Existing & Upcoming Biologics will Drive the Market", explains the rate at which the market is growing and the factors that are likely to shape its trajectory in the near future. Drivers and restraints have been explained in absolute detail to the readers. In an effort to offer an accurate and exact understanding of the market the research report has been compiled using primary and secondary research methodologies. With an aim to create a transparent and well-researched document, the researchers have provided a comprehensive outlook of the Asia Pacific asthma therapeutics market.

According to the research report, the Asia Pacific Asthma Therapeutics Market was worth US$4.1 bn in 2016. In the coming years, the market is likely to be driven by the high rate of asthma in the region, which is especially seen amongst children and geriatrics. The demand for long-term need for medication and growing awareness about asthma management therapeutics amongst parents are also expected to benefit the regional market in the near future. The treatments available for asthma are acute symptoms, long-term control, controlling persistent asthma, or for quick relief.

Several drugs that are in the pipeline show promise of improved targeted therapies that could have better potential. Currently, about four biologics are likely to be launched in Asia Pacific asthma therapeutics market. However, the biologics segment for asthma is expected to witness incredible growth in the coming years as Xolair acquired a blockbuster status in 2014. Its launch in Asia Pacific has significantly aimed at meeting the huge unmet medical needs.

Some of key players operating in the Asia Pacific asthma therapeutics market are Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, SkyePharma, Novartis, Genentech, Merck & Co, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical, Regeneron, and Sanofi. The research report assesses the research and development statuses of these companies, their expansion plans, and business and marketing strategies for the forecast period. The report also evaluates the intensity of competition in the overall market and the threat from new entrants and substitutes. Furthermore, the publication includes comments and recommendations by market experts that help authenticate the information provided in the report.

